HPA sets up new division to focus on sustainable energy hub

July 5, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

The Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) has established a new corporate division “Port Energy Solutions” that will take on responsibilities and projects related to Sustainable Energy Hub.

Courtesy of HPA

The division will be led by Jannes L. Elfgen and Hanno Bromeis, focusing on topics related to the expansion of renewable energies as well as shore power and electrification.

As disclosed, Jannes L. Elfgen will be responsible for the Sustainable Energy Hub, i.e. the strategic development of companies and port areas, especially in the Hohe Schaar area for sustainable energy sources and the expansion of renewable energies in the Port of Hamburg.

On the other hand, Hanno Bromeis will promote shore power and electrification, which includes the expansion of shore power for seagoing and inland vessels and the development of charging infrastructure.

According to HPA, the authority has an active role in accompanying and shaping the Port of Hamburg’s transformation and the new division was set up to fulfil this role.

Earlier this year, HPA signed a Memorandum of Strategic Partnership (MSP) with Shell Marine to explore decarbonising ports through areas such as vessel electrification and the development of charging networks.

In July 2022, HPA commissioned the construction of the first shore-side power stations for containerships at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) Container Terminals Burchardkai and Tollerort in the Port of Hamburg.

For this project, German technology giant Siemens AG was contracted to construct the corresponding systems that will deliver green electricity from the public grid to ships in an initial test phase, starting from 2023.

The Port of Hamburg was also selected as a location for Germany’s first large-scale, green energy import terminal planned by Air Products and Oiltanking Deutschland.