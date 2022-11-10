HUB Ocean, Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center form knowledge partnership

November 10, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

HUB Ocean, a Norway-based center dedicated to sharing ocean data, and Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have signed a Knowledge Partnership Agreement.

HUB Ocean is an independent, non-profit tech foundation that invests considerable resources into unlocking ocean data. Its flagship product, the Ocean Data Platform, aggregates big ocean data from multiple sources, which is used to create analytical models for deeper insight into sustainable solutions for ocean use, such as renewable energy, green transportation and science-based ocean management.

Combined with the center’s ongoing work and expertise in designing green corridors, the partnership has the potential to ignite real climate action.

“This is a great addition to the Center’s eco-system of partners. The collaboration between HUB Ocean and the Center will co-create new data-based solutions that can help promote and accelerate the sustainable decarbonization of shipping. HUB Ocean has vast amounts of data and solutions on its Ocean Data Platform, and this partnership brings plenty of opportunities for activities of mutual benefit,” said Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of the Center.

“We are very excited to partner with the world’s first mover, the Center, in its strong push to decarbonize shipping. We look forward to contributing to create new analytical models to speed up the critical work on green corridors and deliver insights on other vital aspects of biodiversity and nature. Together, we will further our aim to create a science-led and data-driven world – and a healthy ocean that can sustain us all,“ said Kimberly Mathisen, CEO of HUB Ocean.

Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, established two years ago, has been delivering overviews of different decarbonization pathways for the shipping industry, providing insights into various technologies available on the market as well as conducting research into future fuels, their scalability, and providing assessments of regulatory frameworks.

Some of its most recent work included an overview of what is needed to cut methane emissions from ships as well as looking into the potential of onboard carbon capture technology.