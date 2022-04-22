Hudong-Zhonghua orders GTT tank design for 4 new LNGCs

April 22, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has ordered the tank design for four new LNG carriers (LNGCs) from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

GTT said in a statement that in March it received orders from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding. The order specifically refers to the tank design of four new LNGCs on behalf of two ship owners.

Each of the four vessels will offer a capacity of 174,000 cbm. The tanks will feature the GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

The shipyard, which is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, will deliver the LNGCs in the second and third quarters of 2024, and the first quarter of 2025.

Earlier this month, QatarEnergy signed a series of time-charter parties with a subsidiary of Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines for the long-term charter and operation of four LNGCs. At the same time, MOL and Hudong-Zhonghua signed back-to-back LNGC shipbuilding contracts for the construction of four new LNG carriers.