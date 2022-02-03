Hudong-Zhonghua orders GTT tanks for 6 new LNGCs

February 3, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Chinese shipbuilder Hudong-Zhonghua has ordered the tank design for six new LNG carriers (LNGCs) from the French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Courtesy of Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

Last month, the Chinese shipbuilder signed its largest LNG carrier shipbuilding order to date with Japanese shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL). The vessels belong to the latest generation of the ‘Changheng Series’.

GTT will design the tanks of these six new LNG carriers, each of which has a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 cubic metres. Therefore, each tank will be fitted with the GTT’s membrane containment system.

Besides Hudong-Zhonghua, the project’s participants also include China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) and China COSCO Shipping.

Hudong-Zhonghua will deliver these six ships between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2026.

After the delivery to MOL, CNOOC Gas & Power will charter the ships.