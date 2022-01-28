HSHI orders GTT tank design for 6 LNG-fueled ships

January 28, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered the fuel tank design of six LNG-fueled container vessels from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Illustration only; Courtesy of HSHI

The ship-owner and the charterer are both European companies. However, they remain anonymous at this stage. HSHI will deliver the vessels throughout 2024.

These six new vessels each have a capacity of 15,600 containers. They will have LNG tanks, each holding up to 12,700 cubic metres of LNG used as fuel. The tanks will feature GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment technology.

GTT will provide the engineering services and on-site technical assistance. It will also assist the operator through every step of their first LNG-fueled project; commissioning of the LNG tank, first LNG bunkering operations, as well as further specific LNG operations and maintenance.

Moreover, GTT will provide LNG training for the crews, supported by its proprietary G-Sim training simulator. GTT will also offer its HEARS emergency response service with 24/7 technical assistance.

In addition, GTT will fit these six vessels with its “GTT Digital” platform, a smart shipping solution to monitor and optimize the operational performance of the vessels and further reduce their energy consumption and environmental footprint.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said: “In a context of decarbonization of the maritime industry, we are pleased that our partner Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is reiterating, with this new order, its confidence in GTT. We are particularly proud that leading shipbuilders recognize GTT’s expertise in the area of LNG used as fuel, and choose our innovative solutions both in LNG as fuel and smart shipping, proof of their effectiveness in addressing the environmental challenges of maritime transport.”