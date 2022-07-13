Back to overview
Home Subsea Hugin AUVs bring over €43 million to Kongsberg

July 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Kongsberg Maritime has secured more than NOK 450 million (around €43.7 million) in new contracts for its Hugin autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV).

The Q2 2022 order income consists of a mix of recurring business with existing customers and new customers that will use the Hugin platform in their operations, Kongsberg said.

“Our expansion to a wider portfolio of HUGIN AUV models has been well received by the market,” said said Thomas Nygaard, SVP Marine Robotics at Kongsberg Maritime.

“In addition to the underlying and increasing demand for marine robots we are now also addressing new applications and by this increasing the addressable market with our wider portfolio. Our robotic solutions are more sustainable, safe and cost effective than traditional methods within the ocean space domain.”

Hugin AUVs can be operated in autonomous, semi-autonomous or supervised modes and are available in several configurations and depth ratings, including 3,000, 4,500 and 6,000 meters.

The vehicles are used for seabed mapping and imaging, geophysical site inspection, pipeline and subsea structure inspection, oceanographic surveys, and environmental monitoring, among others.

