Hydrogen-powered USV designer joins UK Chamber of Shipping

January 12, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

ACUA Ocean, a clean maritime startup, has joined the UK Chamber of Shipping, the trade association of the UK shipping industry that gathers around 200 members.

ACUA Ocean has developed what is said to be the world’s first long-endurance uncrewed surface vessel (USV) powered by liquid hydrogen to provide offshore security monitoring and data collection.

Image by ACUA Ocean

The vessel is being built by the Portsmouth-based boat building company PDL while electrical contractor Trident Marine Electrical is undertaking the electrical design and outfitting of the vessel.

As informed, the prototype vessel will be launched in mid-2022 and will demonstrate the latest autonomous technology aimed at supporting the offshore renewable energy and offshore infrastructure sectors, as well as capability across the defence and security sectors.

“Uncrewed and autonomous surface vessels represent the future of the maritime industry, offering increased scalability and safety. We’re excited to be part of the resurgence of the British shipping industry”, said Neil Tinmouth, CEO at ACUA Ocean.

Welcoming ACUA Ocean, head of Membership at the UK Chamber of Shipping Tony Jerome said: “ACUA Ocena is an amazing new start-up, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Everyone at the Chamber is delighted they have decided to join us at this pivotal time for the industry”.

The startup focuses on maritime decarbonisation and autonomous systems working with the University of Southampton’s Marine and Maritime Institute through a Department for Transport and Innovate UK-supported Clean Maritime Demonstration grant.