Hydrogen – the coolest thing you can put on a ship

Hydrogen (LH2), be it blue, or green, is at the heart of the energy transition talks taking place around the globe, especially as major economies of the world pledge to become net-zero nations. Large liquefied hydrogen carrier (cargo carrying capacity: 40,000 m3 x 4 tanks): Courtesy of Kawasaki

Building up the hydrogen society has been a hot potato for decades and the switch from coal, fossil fuels, and nuclear power plants to greener solutions, predominantly renewable energy, will not be easy.