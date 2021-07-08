Hyundai Motor launches project for fuel cell-propelled ships

July 8, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

South Korean Hyundai Motor Company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with marine service provider Hyundai Global Service and classification society Korean Register (KR) to develop and commercialize hydrogen fuel cell systems on marine vessels.

As informed, the partners will commercialize a small-sized model vessel in the second half of 2022 and larger systems in the future.

Hyundai Global Service, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), will manufacture a propulsion system, while Korean Register will establish standards for type approval, according to the companies.

On the other hand. Hyundai Motor is in charge of fuel cell system supply and technical support.

“This MOU signals Hyundai Motor’s entry into the fuel cell-powered marine vessel market, made possible through our cooperation with Hyundai Global Service and Korean Register,” said Saehoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Fuel Cell Center at Hyundai Motor Group.

“We hope our … experience and capabilities in hydrogen fuel cell technologies, combined with the expertise of Hyundai Global Service and Korean Register in the maritime industry, will usher in a new era of greener and cleaner shipping.”

The project is Hyundai Motor’s first strategic partnership involving the application of its fuel cell system technology in the shipbuilding industry.

In the past, the auto group tried to expand the application of its automotive fuel cell technology to other areas such as sea vessels, railways and power generation.

Hyundai Heavy has already announced its plans to go into all areas of the hydrogen value chain, from production to transport, storage and use of hydrogen fuel.

The plan includes each affiliated unit of HHI making use of its infrastructure and technical competitiveness.