Hyundai Samho orders LNG tank design from GTT

March 8, 2022, by Sanja Pekic

Korean shipyard Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI) has ordered the tank design for a new LNG carrier from French LNG containment specialist GTT.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries is constructing the new 174,000 cubic metres liquified natural gas carrier. It will deliver the vessel in the third quarter of 2024 to the undisclosed shipowner.

As part of this order, GTT will provide the design and associated engineering services for the tanks of the vessel. The tanks will feature the GTT Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Philippe Berterottière, CEO of GTT, said he is particularly proud that leading shipbuilders recognize GTT’s expertise in the area of LNG used as fuel. He sees it as proof of its effectiveness in addressing the environmental challenges of maritime transport.

