Imabari Shipbuilding sends forth 2,800 TEU boxship to Maersk

Vessels
September 15, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan-based major Imabari Shipbuilding has delivered an eco-friendly 2,800 TEU container vessel to Danish maritime transport heavyweight A.P. Møller – Mærsk.

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As informed, the vessel, which has been christened Maersk Notoden, was added to its owner’s roster on September 9.

The Panama-flagged boxship features an overall length of 171.93 meters, a width of 32.2 meters, and a depth of 16.8 meters, as well as a 25,723 gross tonnage. The unit has been classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

According to officials from Imabari Shipbuilding, Maersk Notoden’s propulsion and environmental performance were ‘enhanced’ through the “high-efficiency propeller”, the use of energy-saving devices near the propeller, and a hull paint that minimizes friction with seawater.

As a result, it is understood that the ship meets the requirements of the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), in addition to being compliant with nitrogen oxide (NOx) Tier III guidelines. As disclosed, compliance with the NOx Tier III regulations, specifically, has been ensured with the installation of an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for the generator.

What is more, per Imabari Shipbuilding, the newbuilding has also been equipped with a ballast water treatment system. Maersk Notoden reportedly possesses an inventory list concerning hazardous materials, as mandated by the Hong Kong Convention (HKC), too.

To remind, so far this year, Imabari Shipbuilding—considered to be Japan’s largest vessel construction player by tonnage—has handed over at least three newbuilds to Maersk. In January, the deliveries of two of these units were completed, namely of the 12,800 TEU Maersk el Bosque and the 5,920 TEU Maersk Fukuoka.

At the beginning of June, Imabari turned over the 171.93-meter-long and 32.2-meter-wide Maersk Namsos.

The Danish shipping colossal is believed to currently own just above 700 units, with an increased focus on fleet renewal, i.e., replacing its older ships with newbuildings that can run on more environmentally friendly fuels.

Beyond the vessels constructed (and delivered) by Imabari, Maersk recently boosted its green fleet with the addition of a methanol-powered dual-fuel boxship named Beijing Maersk. Constructed by South Korea’s giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), the unit has been in service since this summer.

