Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding ONE’s ammonia/methanol fleet enriched with latest 13,900 TEU containership built in Japan

ONE’s ammonia/methanol fleet enriched with latest 13,900 TEU containership built in Japan

Vessels
September 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan’s Imabari Shipbuilding, considered one of the largest vessel construction players in the country, has sent off a future-proof 13,932 TEU containership to Singapore-based maritime transport major Ocean Network Express (ONE).

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As informed, the 140,233 GT unit, which was constructed at Imabari’s Marugame headquarters, was delivered to ONE on September 19. The newbuild, named One Strength, boasts an overall length of 335.94 meters, a breadth of 51 meters and a depth of 30.1 meters.

According to officials from Imabari Shipbuilding, One Strength, which has been classed by the UK’s Lloyd’s Register (LR), was designed with the potential for future conversion to methanol or ammonia fuel, with an approval in principle (AiP) secured from the classification society.

Moreover, the container vessel has also been readied—with approvals in place—to support carbon capture technology in the future, as well, much like its sister ships.

As disclosed, to ensure compliance with sulfur oxide (SOx) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emission regulations, One Strength has been outfitted with a hybrid exhaust gas cleaning system (EGCS) as well as an exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) solution.

Additional environmental measures include a ballast water treatment system and a hazardous material inventory, in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention (HKC), representatives from the Japanese shipbuilding company have shared.

Together with the equipped energy-saving devices, the twisted rudder, and hull coating that minimizes friction with seawater, the Singapore-flagged vessel is expected to achieve an ‘even better’ fuel efficiency.

The delivery of One Strength comes a month after the handover of the sister vessel, One Sincerity, and just under three months since the previous unit of the series, One Sapphire, was added to Ocean Network Express’s roster. During this period, the company had also welcomed One Singapore to its fleet.

All of these newbuilds were constructed by Imabari Shipbuilding.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Furthermore, Ocean Network Express welcomed its ‘first, owned’ methanol/ammonia containership, named One Sparkle, in February this year. This vessel was built by South Korea’s giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles