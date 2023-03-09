IMCA takes measures in response to increase in false ROV training certificates

March 9, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has launched a new approval process for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) introductory training courses due to an increase in false certificates.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: IMCA

IMCA reported on 9 March that it had introduced a new scheme to address the safety concerns of this unauthorized activity following an increase in false certificates in circulation claiming to offer IMCA-approved ROV training courses.

The new approval process implies that training providers who wish to offer IMCA-approved courses will be required to apply for T2 ROV membership. Current T2 ROV members will need to have submitted the application and submission by 30 June, with the audits completed by the end of the year.

Once fully approved, courses and their providers will be listed on IMCA’s website alongside other approved courses.

“IMCA is committed to ensuring the highest standards of training and competence in the offshore ROV Industry. With the introduction of this new scheme for approval of ROV Introductory Training courses, we are taking proactive steps to address concerns around false certificates,” said Andre Rose, Technical Adviser – Remote Systems and ROV, Offshore Survey, Digitalisation, at IMCA.

According to Rose, in re-emphasizing the content of IMCA R 002 – Requirements for IMCA-Approved ROV Introductory Training Courses, it will be ensured that all new technicians are sourced from an appropriate background and are firmly grounded in the basics of the industry, prior to undergoing more advanced training.

As a result of the introduction of this new approval scheme, IMCA has updated its procedures and introduced a standardized approach for all approved course types, supported with expanded course-specific guidance.

“This scheme will not only provide the industry with a verifiable standard, but enhance the credibility of ROV training courses, and ultimately improve safety in our sector,” Rose concluded.