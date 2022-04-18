Impact Subsea unveils third generation of seaView software

April 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Impact Subsea has launched the third generation of seaView software to support its range of altimeters, attitude and heading reference systems, depth sensors and sonars.

V3 allows a single or multiple Impact Subsea sensors to operate simultaneously from a single application, the UK company said.

This is said to be ideal for operations with a single sensor to ROV operations where sonar, altitude, depth, heading, pitch & roll can all be displayed on screen at the same time.

With V3 comes the ability to automatically detect any sensor that has been physically connected to the computer. The user no longer needs to deal with communication port allocation or configuration of the required baud rate as this is handled automatically. Sensors are physically connected and then automatically displayed on screen.

All sensors are fully software configurable. For example, V3 allows for custom output strings to be created, where users can add new formats of ASCII output strings to a sensor’s firmware. This enables quick integration of sensors into existing platforms and software applications by the user, without the need to redevelop systems or request additional support from Impact Subsea.

Alastair Mclennan-Murray, technical director of Impact Subsea, said: “To support our existing and new generation of underwater sensors, we have redeveloped seaView together with our sensor firmware from the ground up. This provides new capabilities to the user and a strong software and firmware base for future product development.”

The launch of seaView V3 is said to be accompanied by the release of the third generation of sensor firmware.

The ‘inversion reset’ capability in Impact Subsea sensors has been further enhanced: Three inversions within 10 seconds of power on sets the sensors to RS232; Six inversions, sets it to RS485. This allows sensors to quickly be configured to suit the required communications interface.

A turns counter feature has been added for all sensors enabled with the integrated attitude and heading reference system. This is said to be ideal to keep track of umbilical loops in ROV operations, or other applications where the rotation of an underwater asset requires monitoring.

