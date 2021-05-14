In focus: Carbon capture and storage as key element in achieving decarbonisation

In the latest edition of our In focus weekly feature, which is highlighting various energy transition elements, we’ll be looking at different ways through which the offshore energy & maritime sectors are working to reduce carbon emissions as part of global efforts to reach net-zero by 2050.

This week, the emphasis is on carbon capture and storage (CCS) with companies from the subsea, oil & gas, offshore wind, shipbuilding, and LNG sectors all moving forward with different projects whose end goal is reducing carbon emissions.

Carbon capture is a process where the key contributor to global warming, the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2), is captured in the power generation and industrial processes, preventing its release into the atmosphere.