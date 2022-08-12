Back to overview Home Fossil Energy In focus: Heatwaves everywhere, but winter is coming Premium In focus: Heatwaves everywhere, but winter is coming Business & Finance August 12, 2022, by Jaap Proost The words energy transition were on everybody’s lips in the last couple of years, but policymakers from European countries now see that in the short term energy security is more relevant than an energy transition. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Free two week Trial First month for free only € 12,60 per month Try Now Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: energy security View post tag: Energy Transition View post tag: europe View post tag: LNG Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles energy transition Posted: 2 months ago Premium In focus: Out with the oil, in with the new! Or is it? Categories: Transition Posted: 2 months ago Posted: about 1 month ago Premium In focus: Energy players in strategic moves to net-zero Categories: Outlook & strategy Posted: about 1 month ago long read Posted: about 1 month ago Premium Are major UK oil projects at risk after windfall tax? Categories: Business & Finance Posted: about 1 month ago energy transition Posted: 21 days ago Premium In focus: Global hunt for energy security revving up as Russian crisis jolts supply chains Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 21 days ago Related Partners Partner Smulders With over 50 years of experience in the construction, manufacturing, supply and assembly of steel constructions, Smulders was the logical choice for offshore… Partner Navingo B.V. Partner Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) The Marine Energy Alliance (MEA) is a 4-year European Territorial Cooperation project running from May 2018 to May 2022. The project is financially supported…