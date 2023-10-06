Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel In focus: Is natural gas crucial element of energy transition?
Premium

In focus: Is natural gas crucial element of energy transition?

October 6, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

With the world adapting to emerging sources of supply and decarbonization technologies, the discussion about which fuel is the top contender for the successful energy transition continues.

This article is exclusive for subscribers

Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Starter Trial

€ 0free for 4 weeks

Features

  • Unlimited access for 4 weeks
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Try for free
Popular

Monthly subscription

€ 6,50/ month

Features

  • Pay monthly
  • Monthly cancellable
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Yearly subscription

€ 66/ year

Save 15%

Features

  • Pay yearly
  • Weekly premium update in your mailbox
Subscribe now

Ilustration; Archive; Courtesy of NextDecade