Interxion opens MRS3 data centre in Marseille

Interxion, a European provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centre solutions and a Digital Realty company, has opened the first phase of MRS3, its third data centre in Marseille.

The Marseille campus sits at the heart of the global subsea cable industry, with 14 cables currently landing in Marseille and five to 10 additional cables expected to land within the next five years.

“With over 150 network service providers, Interxion’s Marseille campus has established itself as one of the world’s leading digital hubs for intercontinental data traffic,” said David Ruberg, chief executive officer of Interxion, a Digital Realty company. “The opening of MRS3 will offer new and existing customers expanded access to the vibrant community in Marseille, including numerous connectivity providers, digital media and cloud segments along with local as well as global enterprises.”

The data centre is located in a former World War II submarine base known as Martha. The structure houses a 16.5-megawatt data centre and approximately 7,100 square metres of fully equipped IT space to be delivered in three stages. This first phase, comprising approximately 2,300 square metres, will be followed by two additional phases scheduled for delivery during 2021.

MRS3 is situated adjacent to the MRS2 data centre and will benefit from the dense connectivity throughout the campus. As is the case for all Interxion’s data centres, MRS3 will benefit from 100% renewable energy sources.

“Our Marseille campus is well known for its national and international community of leading global digital media and cloud services providers, with a growing presence from enterprise customers seeking to evolve their hybrid cloud infrastructures in a secure and highly connected environment,” explained Fabrice Coquio, Interxion France managing director. “Given the scale of the campus, this project has been a formidable undertaking, transforming the site into a best-in-class, modern data centre purpose-built to provide our customers with the digital infrastructure requirements to scale at the speed and bandwidth they need. Thanks to the support of the local public authorities and the enthusiasm of our customers, Marseille has grown to be the world’s ninth-largest Internet hub. Our goal is now to see the city enter the top five within the next three years.”