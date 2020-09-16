Photo: Image courtesy: Wallenius Marine

Back to overview
Home Green marine Introducing Oceanbird, a wind-driven PCTC
Premium

Introducing Oceanbird, a wind-driven PCTC

September 16, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: Wallenius Marine

Sweden-based Wallenius Marine is working on the development of a revolutionary ship design, which promises to cut emissions by 90% when compared to the best in class vessels of today.

Premium content

You are currently not logged into your account. Register and get a two week trial.

Premium

Premium content

You are currently not logged in to a MyNavingo account.

Log in Register

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Go to the shop
Related news

List of related news articles