Italy welcomes hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for recreational boating

January 25, 2024, by Aida Čučuk

A €100 million green hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for recreational boating, a project led by NatPower H, part of the NatPower group, is set to see its first station installed in Italy by the summer of 2024.

Courtesy of NatPower

According to NatPower H, the project, which aims to install a total of 100 refuelling stations over the next six years, as well as export the model to other areas beyond the Mediterranean Sea, has already been adhered to by 25 Italian marinas and ports where the stations, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, will be built.

NatPower H said the stations, designed with a focus on the Mediterranean context and fully recyclable, can be strategically situated at various locations along the Mediterranean coasts, respecting the unique cultural heritage of each place.

Fabrizio Zago, Group CEO of NatPower, stated: “On the back of a renewable project pipeline that already exceeds 23 GW, we decided to create NatPower H – the first global operator for the production, storage and distribution of green hydrogen – to build the world’s first hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for recreational boating.”

“We believe hydrogen to be one of the most efficient solutions capable of driving the energy transition of the entire recreational boating and yachting industry. Specifically, the use of hydrogen as an energy carrier through fuel cells and electric motors is proving to be one of the most promising options, offering excellent performance while respecting the environment.”

NatPower H noted that although the boating industry is doing its part to build increasingly sustainable vessels and numerous shipyards are promoting solutions to reduce the impact of their operations on the ecosystem, the rapid energy transition is currently held back by the lack of infrastructure for distribution and refuelling with zero-impact energy sources.

Therefore, through the hydrogen refuelling infrastructure project, NatPower H said it aims to install sustainable energy hubs in major Italian marinas and create the ideal conditions to facilitate the development and use of hydrogen-powered vessels.

Andrea Minerdo, CEO of NatPower H, commented: “The Italian shipbuilding industry ranks first in the world in terms of the number of boats built, and our aim is to facilitate the energy transition of this crucial market, promoting the use of hydrogen-powered yachts and boats with no direct CO2 emissions. Although the project has only just been launched, we already have a pipeline of 25 agreements with Italian marinas and ports, allowing us to start developing a global network of widespread hydrogen fuel stations.”

