James Fisher Offshore aims for 35% decommissioning cost-reductions

August 17, 2020, by Anela Dokso

James Fisher Offshore (JFO) has upscaled its operations to meet the international hydrocarbon sector’s increasing demand for decommissioning expertise.

This includes the provision of technology that supports the industry-wide aim for cost-reductions of 35%.

In the Persian Gulf, JFO is nearing completion on a high-assurance pipeline and jacket removal project. The company minimised costs and lead times by operating from its facility in Dubai – which provides customers in the Middle East with a responsive source of regional support.

JFO also mobilised to Thailand, Malaysia and the central North Sea (UKCS) to begin a host of complex projects, ranging from well severance to platform pile severance.

Looking to replicate its success in the Middle East, the company invested in permanent facilities for each region, ensuring that a local team is always on-hand to communicate with customers throughout all stages of project delivery.

Jack Davidson, managing director, James Fisher Offshore, said: “We are delighted to continue to serve the decommissioning needs of the global oil and gas sector. Having invested heavily in developing our operations, we are pleased to see that majors and top-tier contractors across the industry are turning to our innovative methods and worldwide support network for their projects. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to safeguarding the wellbeing of our employees and customers during this difficult time.”

By collaborating with customers and operators, JFO recently adapted its approach in response to COVID-19, enabling its field engineers to complete work effectively while adhering to social distancing measures.

As the company expands its worldwide decommissioning capabilities, JFO continuously looks to adopt new facilities, technologies and methods to meet the industry’s global needs, taking into account the operational challenges of COVID-19.