JDR kicks off US headquarters construction

July 29, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Subsea cables specialist JDR, has begun construction of a new US headquarters in Tomball, Texas.

The building will consolidate three of JDR’s existing facilities in the region to expand its IWOCs rental business.

The construction of the headquarters building began this month, and after completion should lead to new jobs.

Specifically, JDR said it plans to acquire engineers and highly qualified service technicians, to expand its local presence.

The key focus of the facility will be to construct and test new-build IWOCS equipment and support service activities on-site.

It should allow for more physical space to improve efficiencies and safety measures, as well as reduce transportation costs.

Brian Davis, Houston general manager at JDR, said:

“Our Houston based business has grown strongly over the last decade, following an increased demand from our customers for IWOC rental systems.

“We have also increased our manufacturing and service support for our oil and gas customers in the Gulf of Mexico and abroad.”

According to Davis, the facility will perform a wide range of functions.

This includes engineering and management for global projects, assembly of a variety of oilfield equipment, and support for its offshore service business.

Finally, the facility should be ready in the first half of 2021.