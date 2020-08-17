JFD delivers 100th COBRA system

August 17, 2020, by Anela Dokso

JFD, a part of James Fisher and Sons, has produced and delivered its 100th Compact Bailout Rebreathing Apparatus (COBRA) system.

The COBRA system was developed to provide a simple and reliable breathing system, offering a diver up to 50 minutes of fully independent breathing gas to return to the safety of the diving bell.

As a direct comparison COBRA provides a supply of up to 33 minutes at a depth of 120 metres, compared with approximately 7.5 minutes on conventional bailout at the same depth.

Danny Gray, managing director, JFD, said: “We are extremely proud of the COBRA system and the confidence it provides, which is showcased by its popularity in the global market. From great depths to low temperatures and limited visibility, the risks associated when operating subsea cannot be overstated. It is essential that divers are protected in the most hostile working environments in the world, and to guarantee this they need to have full confidence in their breathing systems.

“COBRA has been recognised for its innovative approach and for elevating safety standards across the commercial diving industry, all while offering a system that is easy to operate and maintain. The unique design of the COBRA system means saturation divers can now receive emergency breathing gas for an extended duration. With the 100th set now complete and further orders in progress, we look forward to further extending COBRA’s track record as the safest and highest performing bailout system available to the commercial diving market.”

This announcement follows the confirmation in July 2020 of the successful CE Certification of the newly-launched COBRA Buoyancy Jacket from the CE Notified Body, SGS.