Jinglu Shipyard delivers next-gen MR tanker to Raffles Shipping

February 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

China’s Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding (Jinglu Shipyard) has delivered a next-generation MR tanker to Singapore-based shipowner Raffles Shipping.

Credit: Jinglu Shipyard

As explained, the company held a naming and delivery ceremony on 13 February. The 50,000 dwt tanker was named Theresa Dua.

Credit: Jinglu Shipyard

The vessel has a length of 183.3 meters, a beam of 32.2 meters and a design draft of 11.0 meters. The ship has 18 cargo oil tanks and 2 SLOP tanks with a total of about 27,000 square meters of special coating operations.

The coating used on the ship is from Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC). The unit can be loaded with various types of chemicals, including clean petroleum products, palm oil fatty acid distillates, biofuels, methanol, etc.

French classification society Bureau Veritas (BV) classed the ship, which will be able to carry 20 different cargoes at the same time.

To remind, Raffles Shipping placed an order for two MR tankers at the Chinese shipyard back in 2020. The Chinese shipbuilder is engaged in constructing bulkers, tankers, fishing boats, RoRo vessels, offshore and coast guard vessels.