Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding wins order for MR2 pair from Raffles Shipping
Singapore-based Raffles Shipping International has placed an order for the construction of two 50k dwt product oil/chemical tankers at Chinese-based Penglai Zhongbai Jinglu Shipbuilding.
This is the first time Raffles Shipping has placed an order at the 2006-established shipbuilder.
Under the deal, the vessels are scheduled for delivery in late 2021.
Further details of the shipbuilding contract, such as the value and ship design information, were not disclosed.
Based on VesselsValue’s information, Raffles Shipping Group has 57 vessels, including 20 bulkers and 37 tankers.
The Chinese shipbuilder is engaged in constructing bulkers, tankers, fishing boats, RoRo vessels, offshore and coast guard vessels.
