JinkoSolar inks strategic cooperation deal with Maersk Shipping

July 9, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Maersk (China) Shipping Co. for end-to-end transportation and digitalized logistics solutions.

As disclosed, the companies will jointly conduct multi-dimensional cooperation based on existing end-to-end transportation agreements and create a green logistics ecosystem.

Solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar, which currently operates with 9 productions facilities globally, is in the partnership with Maersk since 2017.

“We are very pleased to expand our strategic cooperation with Maersk, and deepen our resources to jointly develop flexible and convenient solutions to manage the current shortage of containers due to the pandemic and improve transport efficiency,” Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar Co., commented.

Chen also emphasized that they remain “optimistic about the growth in demand for solar energy and expect increasing shipment capacity will provide … support for our global shipment growth over the next few years.”

As of 31 March 2021, JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, according to the company.