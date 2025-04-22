Sanfu Shipbuilding launches new multi-purpose vessel for German shipowner

Back to overview
Vessels
April 22, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

China’s Sanfu Shipbuilding has launched a 13,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel BBC Bremen for a shipowner BBC Chartering, owned by German-based Briese Schiffahrt Group.

Credit: Sanfu Shipbuilding

Classed by Lloyd’s Register (LR), the ship (hull number: SF130226) has a total length of 149.95 m, a length between perpendiculars of 143.05 m, a beam of 23.20 m, a depth of 10.5 m, a designed draft of 8.50 m and a speed of 15.5 knots.

It is understood that this is the tenth ship in the series ordered by the shipowner at Sanfu.

According to BBC Chartering, all the vessels in this series are multi-purpose triple-deckers with a lifting capacity of up to 500 mtons, and their fuel consumption is reportedly less than that of the vessels of comparable dimensions.

As disclosed, bridge and crew accommodation are located at the front of the ship, with the two cranes located portside, allowing for an unobstructed 2,830 sqm of space on the weather deck. The two cargo holds are said to be box-shaped and offer room for almost 26,000 cbm of cargo on a floor space of close to 5,000 sqm, when two tween decks are in operation.

“The higher capacity of cargo spaces below deck compared to existing tonnage allows for up to 30% reductions in GHG emissions per freight ton carried,” the German company claimed, adding: “The main large triple-deck cargo hold can accommodate cargo units under deck at a length of up to 104.3m at a width of up to 18.2m. Hatch covers and tweendecks allow for loads up to 4.0 mtons per sqm, while the tanktop can handle up to 20.0 mt per sqm, in parts up to 25.0 mt/sqm. The vessels are certified to operate with open hatches.”

To note, BBC Chartering’s fleet consists of more than 140 multi-purpose heavy-lift vessels ranging from 4,000 to 40,000 dwt and featuring lifting capacities of up to 800 mt.

