Imabari Shipbuilding rolls out the red carpet for energy-efficient 64,000 dwt bulker

Vessels
August 7, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan-based Imabari Shipbuilding, one of the largest vessel construction players in the country, has delivered a 64,000 dwt bulk carrier to its owner.

Courtesy of Imabari Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the newbuilding, named Diamond Island, was handed over at Imabari’s Iwagi Zosen shipyard, headquartered in Ehime prefecture, on August 6. Imabari has not disclosed the owner of the vessel as of yet. It is understood that the unit has been classed by the Japanese classification society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

The Handymax bulker boasts an overall length of 199.98 meters, a breadth of 32.24 meters, and a depth of 19.3 meters. Powered by an engine developed by Germany’s Everllence (formerly MAN Energy Solutions), the newbuilding will reportedly be able to achieve a speed of around 14 knots.

As disclosed, the ship has been fitted with a set of energy-saving devices, installed near the propeller, along with a ‘high-efficiency’ propeller and a low-friction hull coating that is expected to minimize resistance against seawater and thus, contribute to improved propulsion performance. The newbuild also features a ballast water treatment system.

According to Imabari Shipbuilding, as a result of the technology equipped on the unit, the Panama-flagged bulker is compliant with environmental regulations such as the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) as well as the Hong Kong Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships (HKC), which entered force on June 26 this year.

What is more, with respect to carbon dioxide (CO2) emission reduction performance indicators, Diamond Island is said to be in line with the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Phase 2 and Phase 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission requirements.

To remind, since the beginning of this year, Imabari has completed several turnovers within the bulk carrier segment. The company wrapped up January with six, near-back-to-back handovers of units of this type—four 64,000 dwt newbuilds and two 40,000 dwt units.

The vessels in question are Madorosu, booked by Singapore’s shipping player Haring Marine, Norse Expansion, which was built for compatriot maritime transportation company Nissen Kaiun, Ken Citrus, constructed for compatriot Inui Global Logistics, Ultra Confidence, which was delivered to Taiyo Kaiun Kaisha, SSI Formidable II and Theodore Veniamis, both handed over to owners not disclosed at the time of the turnovers.

