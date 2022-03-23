JR Shipping opts for Value Maritime filter and carbon capture system

March 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch maritime technology company Value Maritime has been contracted by compatriot shipping company JR Shipping to install a filter and carbon capture system on the container feeder vessel MV Energy.

Photo: Value Maritime

Under the agreement signed between the two parties, the system will be installed in summer 2022.

With the latest contract, JR Shipping continues with the further decarbonization of its fleet. Earlier this month, Value Maritime informed that JR Shipping’s 750 TEU container feeder vessel MV Endeavor would be equipped with the same filter and carbon capture system in early April.

Since 2021 the JR Shipping Group and Value Maritime have been intensively cooperating to meet the global challenge of making shipping more sustainable. The duo is combining its knowledge and resources to take significant steps in the decarbonization of short sea shipping. Both companies said they endorse the urgency to reduce the emissions in the international shipping industry.

The JR Shipping Group is following two tracks. On the one hand, the shipping company recently launched its ECO Feeder newbuilding programme, based on innovative designs, and prepared for the future transition to clean and new fuel applications. Value Maritime’s filter technology also plays a role in the JR Shipping ECO Feeder concept.

Related Article Posted: 3 months ago JR Shipping presents next-gen green feeder vessel designs Posted: 3 months ago

The second track that the JR Shipping Group is focusing on is making existing vessels more sustainable. Container feeder vessels Endeavor and Energy are the first from the fleet.

As explained by Value Maritime, major advantages for the container feeder charter market are:

Full compliance with sulphur emission regulations while still operating on cost-efficient fuel.

In addition to sulphur, particulate matter is also filtered from the exhaust gases, which provides an additional environmental benefit.

CO₂ is stored and re-used with the capture and storage module, which reduces the vessel’s ecological footprint.

The Value Maritime Filtree System and Carbon Capture system, suitable for both existing and new vessels, is based on a that filters sulphur and ultra-fine particles from exhaust gas and purifies wash water. In addition, a patented CO2 capture and storage module is integrated into the system.

The CO2 is stored in battery containers for reuse in other industries, with the carbon even being re-used to facilitate the growth of flowers and other crops. Value Maritime has set up an extensive service network to replace the batteries in main ports. This will result in a 100% circular solution, according to the company.

Related Article long read Posted: 3 months ago Premium Value Maritime: The future is bright for CCS in shipping Posted: 3 months ago



Follow Offshore Energy’s Green Marine on social media: