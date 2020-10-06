J+S Subsea welcomes back Reid as managing director

October 6, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Aberdeen-based subsea controls company J+S Subsea has appointed Phil Reid as its first managing director.

The company has also expanded its leadership team with industry stalwart Doug Sedge joining its board as a non-executive director.

The firm launched in September following a management buyout from technology group Cohort.

It designs, engineers and manufactures new and recertified equipment for the energy sectors and provides operational support where required.

Phil Reid has worked in the oil and gas sector for more than 25 years. He was also part of the original J+S Subsea company 10 years ago, as senior account manager.

In addition, he worked for Kvaerner FSSL and Spirit Energy.

Doug Sedge has been involved in the oil and gas sector for 45 years. He was region VP at Weatherford (Europe, West Africa and FSU) from 1999 to 2005; chief executive officer at RGB Group from 2005 to 2008, and chief executive at Sparrows Group for five years until 2014. Mr Sedge also holds three non-exec positions with SME energy firms.

Phil Reid said:

“We are living through exceptional times which have led to many challenges for the energy sector but equally, there are opportunities.

“As it progresses towards its net-zero carbon ambitions and looks for solutions, companies such as J+S Subsea – part of the circular economy – will be able to shine as this is exactly what it delivers.

“With my previous experience at the firm, I’m in a prime position to drive the business forward in this area. My immediate objectives involve continuing to support our existing clients in the oil and gas industry, and also look to grow the business in the renewables and marine sectors in the North Sea and international markets.”

Matt Blair, J+S Subsea executive chairman, added: “We are very excited to welcome Phil back into the fold. He brings invaluable global subsea industry experience from both contractor and oil company perspectives and I am looking forward to working with him and supporting him in his role as managing director.

“Doug is a very well-known and respected figure in the oilfield business community. We have worked together many times over the years, and I know that he will provide impartial perspective and guidance to Phil, myself, and the team.”