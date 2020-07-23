Kalmar to supply zero-emission RTGs to Safiport Derice in Turkey

Finnish port automation solutions provider Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has won a contract to supply two zero-emission rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) to Safi Derince International Port in Turkey.

Safi Derince International Port is located in the Marmara Region, to the north of the Gulf of Izmit.

The order, which also includes Kalmar SmartPort solutions that are part of the Kalmar One automation system, was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled for Q3 of 2021.

The Kalmar Zero Emission RTG features a 100-percent electric power system that produces no emissions or engine noise at source, and completely eliminates the need for hydraulic oil.

The units delivered to Safiport will be configured to handle 7+1 wide with 1-over-6 high stacking and will have a lifting capacity of 40 tonnes under the spreader.

They will be equipped with the Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring solution to allow the terminal to manage, troubleshoot and analyse the status, productivity and maintenance needs of the equipment. They will also be fitted with the Kalmar SmartRail automated gantry steering solution.

“We are pleased with the performance of our Kalmar RTGs and the local support provided by the local Kalmar team, so it was natural for us to turn to Kalmar when it came to renewing our fleet,” Baris Yavuzcetin, Technical Coordinator, Safiport Derince, said.

The order is being reported days after Kalmar announced a deal with DP World Lirquen terminal in Chile with a total of nine Kalmar mobile equipment.

The order, which comprises two Kalmar G generation reachstackers, one Kalmar U generation reachstacker for handling laden containers and six Kalmar Ottawa T2 terminal tractors, was booked in Cargotec’s 2020 Q3 order intake, with delivery scheduled to be staggered through Q4 of 2020.

“The units supplied to Lirquen terminal will incorporate a soft landing and noise dampening system to reduce the noise while handling containers. The safety features include the Pedestrian Detection System and a Fire Suppression System, which can automatically detect and extinguish vehicle fires in seconds, increasing the safety of personnel and equipment alike,” Kalmar said.

All the three reachstackers and six terminal tractors will be fitted with the required hardware to enable them to be connected to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool for cargo handling operations that turns data into actionable, impactful insights.



