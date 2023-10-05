KBR, SolydEra to work on integrated NH3 solid oxide electrolyzer solution

October 5, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.S. KBR has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Italy’s SolydEra to offer an integrated solution for producing lower-cost clean ammonia using renewable energy.

Archive; Courtesy of KBR

Under the terms of the MoU, KBR will integrate SolydEra’s solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) technology into its proprietary K-GreeN process to deliver highly efficient green ammonia capacity worldwide.

Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology, said: “We are pleased to work with SolydEra to develop new pathways for sustainable green ammonia production. KBR’s innovative zero-carbon green ammonia technology, when integrated with SolydEra’s highly efficient solid oxide electrolyzer, will drive cost efficiencies needed to make clean ammonia a competitive energy alternative.”

Martin Füllenbach, SolydEra’s Chairman and CEO, commented: “Ammonia is one of the largest-volume chemicals produced worldwide and exponential demand growth is expected by the global energy transition. We are proud to work with KBR, and by providing SolydEra’s innovative SOE technology, we can make a great contribution for the development of an efficient carbon-neutral ammonia production system.”

Green ammonia is recognized as one of the most viable options enabling the global transition from fossil fuels to renewables, KBR said, noting that the company has been licensing, designing and engineering ammonia plants around the world since 1943.

To remind, at the beginning of 2023, KBR was selected by U.S. Avina Clean Hydrogen to provide its K-GreeN technology for Avina’s green ammonia project in the U.S. Specifically, KBR agreed to provide the process technology license and engineering design for the project to produce 2,200 metric tons per day of green ammonia.

READ MORE

In regard to KBR’s other endeavours, in September 2023, the company was awarded a blue hydrogen process technology and front-end engineering design (FEED) contract by EET Hydrogen for its planned HPP2 low-carbon hydrogen facility at HyNet, as well as an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) management contract by Woodside Energy, as operator for and on behalf of the Pluto Joint Venture.