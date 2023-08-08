King Abdullah Port pens strategic agreements with marine fuel suppliers

August 8, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

King Abdullah Port has entered into a strategic partnership with two providers of marine fuel supply and services, Western Fuel Supply for Petroleum Products Company Limited and Minerva Bunkering.

King Abdullah Port

As informed, the move represents a new chapter in the growth of King Abdullah Port’s maritime services.

Strategically located on the coast of the Red Sea in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port occupies an area of 17.4 km2 and is in proximity to the cities of Jeddah, Holy Mecca, Medina and Yanbu. The port is now using its location to expand its services.

The strategic partnerships are in line with its Vision 2030 and the ambitions of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

“The provision of bunker supplies at King Abdullah Port is not just an added service; it’s a significant stride in our continuous effort to enhance customers’ value. This move aligns seamlessly with our unwavering commitment to expand our maritime services spectrum,” Jay New, the CEO of King Abdullah Port.

The port was officially inaugurated in 2019 by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. It is owned by the Ports Development Company

Related Article Posted: over 4 years ago King Abdullah Port Inaugurated Posted: over 4 years ago

To enhance its digital logistics services, the port signed a strategic partnership contract with the Saudi Company for Electronic Information Exchange (TABADUL).

The contract integrates King Abdullah Port’s Smart Gate System with Tabadul’s Truck Management System, to enhance the port’s services.