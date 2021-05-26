Klaveness takes delivery of final CLEANBU newbuild

May 26, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

On May 25, Norway-based shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) took delivery of the MV Balzani from Chinese New Yangzi Shipyard, marking the completion of the CLEANBU newbuilding program.

The MV Balzani is the eighth and final contracted CLEANBU combination carrier to be delivered to KCC, according to the company.

Image: CLEANBU MV Balzani; Courtesy of Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA

As informed, the vessel is scheduled to load its first cargo of clean petroleum products in early July.

The MV Balzani, named after a fish/sea creature like her sister vessels, is part of the KCC’s commitment to clean oceans and environmentally friendly shipping.

Following the latest delivery, the company now owns and runs a fleet of 17 combination carriers, including nine CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers.

The CLEANBU carriers, which are said to be the world’s most environmentally friendly deep-sea vessels, have been built to carry both wet and dry bulk cargoes.

KCC stated that the CLEANBU series vessels are ‘unique vessels’ in terms of operations, technical efficiency and design.

These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

Earlier this month, KCC has joined a new carbon capture project called CCShip led by SINTEF Energy Research.

The project focuses on deploying Carbon Capture & Storage technologies (CCS) for ships to reduce CO2 emissions.

It will look at cost-effective solutions for ships, with the aim of determining when CCS can be a more attractive technology than alternative solutions to CO2 emissions reduction tools.