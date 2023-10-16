Kongsberg, BMA Technology to provide electrical systems for Turkish shipbuilders

October 16, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian equipment provider Kongsberg Maritime and Turkish firm BMA Technology have formed a strategic alliance for the supply of electrical systems solutions to Turkish shipbuilding industry.

Kongsberg Maritime

As informed, the partners will provide low-voltage electrical products and engineering services to Turkish shipyards.

As part of the alliance agreement, BMA Technology will manufacture, assemble and test Kongsberg Maritime low voltage electrical products in its facility in Türkiye.

The company will also provide engineering support and perform commissioning work on the products at the local shipyards, working alongside the Kongsberg Maritime team in Istanbul.

“As the shipping industry moves towards more electrification of vessels, we need to evolve the range of products and services we can provide. This strategic alliance brings both companies together with a shared goal of providing more advanced electrical propulsion solutions direct to shipyards,” Knut Ivar Dybdal, Senior Vice President from Kongsberg Maritime said.

BMA Technology, based in the Gebze Organized Industrial Zone, east of Istanbul, is a technology company providing electrical system solutions for the marine industry.

To remind, Kongsberg has been contracted to provide electrification and control systems with automated functionalities for the Swedish Transport Administration’s new fully-electric ferries. This includes energy management, navigation, and an all-new situational awareness system linked with automated manoeuvring.