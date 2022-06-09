Kongsberg Digital to digitalise nearly 500 MSC vessels

June 9, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian digital solutions provider Kongsberg Digital and Swiss MSC, the world’s largest container shipping company, have signed a contract for digitalising MSC’s entire fleet consisting of approximately 500 vessels with Vessel Insight.

Courtesy of Kongsberg Digital/MSC

“As the world’s largest shipping container line, MSC is playing a key role in facilitating trade all over the globe, but also in setting the standard in making the industry more sustainable through digitalization. With Vessel Insight, MSC can contextualize data created by their vessels through our vessel-to-cloud infrastructure and use this to reduce emissions and optimize their entire fleet of container ships,” Hege Skryseth, president at Kongsberg Digital, said.

As informed, the five-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital’s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Performance application on the entire MCS’s owned fleet, consisting of approximately 500 vessels, plus options.

Being a founding member of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), MSC is already a digitally mature shipping company with many applications and systems in place. By using Kongsberg Digital’s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilization of data.

Collecting and contextualizing quality data through applications from the Kognifai Marketplace is said to provide a good starting point to reduce fuel and optimize voyage to reduce emissions to air, automate reporting processes enabling correct and efficient reporting, and increase safety and crew welfare through stable connectivity.

“This is a very important contract for MSC as making our fleet more sustainable is one of our top priorities. With Kongsberg Digital and the Vessel Insight data infrastructure we will be able to optimize our vessel operations to become more effective, sustainable, and safer,” Gianluigi De Maio, SVP, Manager of Fleet-Network-Terminal Efficiency, MSC, commented.

“The maritime industry is facing strict regulatory requirements to cut emissions and become more sustainable, and we are therefore very pleased … to have secured this contract. This is an important step on the way towards a greener operation,” he added.

“There are still vast steps to be taken in the maritime sector, and digitalization is key to making shipping safer, greener, and more sustainable,” Skryseth further said.

In addition to connecting to Vessel Insight and access to its related applications, Kongsberg Digital will provide close follow-up to MSC.