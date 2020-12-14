Kongsberg Maritime chooses Sonihull antifouling systems

December 14, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Sonihull, the UK-based provider of environmentally friendly anti-fouling systems, has signed an agreement with Norwegian maritime technology group Kongsberg Maritime to be its sole-supplier of ultrasonic antifouling systems.

As informed, the agreement covers every application in Kongsberg Maritime’s range of Kamewa waterjets.

Photo: Kongsberg

“This agreement is a significant achievement in the current climate,” Darren A. Rowlands, CEO of Sonihull, said.

“As the maritime industry faces the challenges of a low carbon future, we are developing zero-harm anti-fouling systems to meet the environmental and economic challenges caused by bio-fouling,” Rowlands added.

“Our technology unlocks significant margins within existing vessel systems, which extends the viability of the world’s fleet without damaging the environment or impacting operator viability.”

He explained that Sonihull systems can improve long-term fuel economy by up to 20% in waterjet and propeller applications. In other applications, such as box cooler installations, the systems can reduce capital and MRO costs by up to 95%.