Kongsberg to work on Terntank’s methanol-ready, wind-assisted tanker trio

March 28, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Norwegian tech provider Kongsberg Maritime has been contracted to supply design, engineering, and equipment for three methanol-ready, wind-assisted tankers being built for Danish tanker operator Terntank.

Kongsberg Maritime

As part of a contract valued at NOK 120 million (approx. €10.5 million), Kongsberg will supply steering gear, rudders, controllable pitch propellers, tunnel thrusters and thruster control systems, integrated automation systems including Vessel Insight, propulsion control systems and deck machinery. This is in addition to design and engineering services, according to the company.

“This contract marks Kongsberg Maritime as a front runner in designing low emission and sustainable solutions for the shipping industry,” said Rune Ekornesvåg, Sales Director Ship Design in Kongsberg Maritime.

The new vessels will reduce carbon emissions using methanol-powered engines, wind-assisted propulsion, hybrid battery systems, and on-shore power. The wind-assist technology is expected to reduce emissions by up to 19%, in addition to the 40% reduction achieved on Tärntank’s six previous vessels.

The new vessels are to have an Energy Efficiency Design Index close to 40% below the 2025 Phase 3 requirements, the firm noted.

“With these methanol and wind assistance-ready vessels, we take a big step forward in our journey as the forerunner in environmentally efficient and safe shipping,” said Claes Möller, Chief Executive Officer of Tärntank Ship Management AB.

The new ships will be built at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, Yangzhou and will be delivered in 2025.

Kongsberg Maritime’s cooperation with Terntank began in 2013, when Kongsberg designed four LNG-powered chemical tanker vessels for the company. These were followed by a contract for two more vessels in 2019.

To remind, Terntank revealed yesterday that it signed a charter agreement with Finnish company Neste for two new lower-emission product tankers.

