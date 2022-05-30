Kraken Robotics gathers over $1.6 million in AquaPix contracts

May 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Canada-based marine technology company Kraken Robotics has secured new contracts valued at more than $1.6 million for its AquaPix Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS).

According to Kraken, the customers cannot be named due to confidentiality reasons.

Deliveries of the sonar systems will take place this year.

Kraken’s AquaPix is a configurable SAS that is said to replace high-end side-scan systems, delivering higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). It is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition SAS imaging at long ranges.

The increased range, resolution and associated higher ACR of SAS over traditional side-scan sonar systems expand the capabilities of naval, scientific, and commercial applications, the company said.

Kraken previously delivered AquaPix to Teledyne Gavia for the SeaRaptor autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV).

