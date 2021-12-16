Leonardo da Vinci sports Miros WaveSystem technology

December 16, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

Norwegian sea-state monitoring firm Miros has installed its WaveSystem IoT dry-sensor onboard Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel Leonardo da Vinci.

The technology, including Miros Cloud Services, delivers real-time wave, current and speed through water data onboard the 170-meter long vessel.

Miros WaveSystem comprises the Miros Wavex virtual sensor designed for wave and current measurements using data from standard marine X-band radars, and the motion-compensated Miros RangeFinder high-frequency vertical microwave radar providing sea level and draught measurements.

“Miros is delighted to build upon our existing relationship with Prysmian Group, bringing the MV Leonard Da Vinci into line with systems installed on both the MV Normand Pacific and MV Cable Enterprise,” said Andrew Wallace, vice president for Offshore Solutions at Miros.

“A key area in our discussions with Prysmian was the ease and availability of real-time data accessible through our cloud-based Graphical User Interface (GUI) Miros.app. We believe the ability for Prysmian to access and share real-time wave and current data across departments is an important aspect for both onshore and vessel-based personnel and key to their digital journey.”

To remind, Leonardo da Vinci, ordered in April 2018, was built at Vard’s shipyard in Tulcea in Romania.

The vessel completed its first trip to open sea at the beginning of June, after which it carried out sea trials. Prysmian took delivery of the new cable layer at the beginning of August.