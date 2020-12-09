Life after COVID-19: Will the world as we know it change for good?

With the first lockdowns in place in March 2020, the Internet and social media were buzzing with posts and images of empty cities, and in some cities, even wild animals were pictured roaming the streets as if nature was reclaiming the world from humanity.

As governments across the globe shut down their plants and traffic systems, confining people to their homes so as to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, the daily global CO2 emissions dropped providing some silver lining to the pandemic.

The suspension of road and air traffic, coupled with shutdowns in industrial complexes in China and steel production in the U.S. significantly cut the global CO2 emissions during the first half of the year.