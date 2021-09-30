Liftal takes over Damen’s division in “strategic” deal

September 30, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Lifting service provider Liftal Hijstechniek has revealed its plans to acquire Damen Hoisting, a business unit of Damen Anchor and Chain Factory, part of Damen Shipyards Group.

Damen Hoisting was established five years ago to serve customers from various markets such as the maritime, offshore, industrial and civil engineering industries. The company inspects, maintains and repairs all types of hoisting and lifting equipment.

Reasons for the sale include market saturation and Damen’s strategic choice to focus more on its core business, according to the company.

The agreement will come into effect on 1 October, and the organization will be incorporated into the full-service specialist in lifting and hoisting technology.

“Geographically, the takeover of the activities of Damen Hoisting is a nice addition to Liftal Hijstechniek’s current working area. In addition, given the presence and concentration of shipping, offshore, wind and large industry, the Rotterdam region offers sufficient potential to further expand our activities,” Hans Hirdes, Manager of Liftal, said.

“Partly in view of the promised support from the Damen Group, we are confident of continuing and further expanding the activities of Damen Hoisting within Liftal Hijstechniek.”

Liftal Hijstechniek has been active in the southwest of the Netherlands and in various European markets in the field of testing and certification of hoisting and lifting equipment for maritime applications, oil/gas/wind energy sectors, industrial markets and the construction sector since 1998.

From its Belgian branch, the company covers the connecting regions in Belgium such as Antwerp, the Terneuzen-Ghent canal zone and port areas on the coast.

Work already started under existing agreements and contracts will be completed under Damen Hoisting. Work that has not yet started but has already been agreed will be performed by Liftal under the conditions agreed with Damen Hoisting.