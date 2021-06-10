Lindblad’s National Geographic Resolution hits the water

June 10, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Norway’s Ulstein Verft has floated out National Geographic Resolution, Lindblad Expeditions’ expedition cruise vessel designed for polar waters.

After months out of sight in the dock hall and the completion of hull outfitting work at Ulstein Verft, the 126 meter long polar vessel was docked out on 8th June 2021.

Photo by Ulstein Verft

Even though the pandemic has slowed down the world-wide cruising industry, this was an important milestone achieved by Lindblad Expeditions, which has just resumed cruising in Alaska and in the Galápagos.

The new purpose-built vessel National Geographic Resolution is a sister vessel to the National Geographic Endurance, delivered in 2020.

The name “Resoluton” was given to honor the second voyage of the legendary Captain James Cook.

As disclosed, the sister vessels, which are built to a high ice class rating PC5 Category A, can go far into polar areas. Both of them are of the CX104 design and feature the designer’s signature X-Bow.

The new design aims to provide a smooth ride, even in adverse conditions, due to its wave-slicing action, while the bow also results in greater fuel efficiency and fewer emissions for reduced environmental impact, the company claims.

Photo by Lindblad Expedition

As informed, after the launch, the vessel will undergo finalising work at the shipyard, where the interior part will be the most comprehensive before the sea trial period commences.

National Geographic Resolution is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2021.