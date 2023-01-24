LNG Croatia FSRU receives first LNG cargo from Mozambique

January 24, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

LNG Croatia, a state-owned operator of the Krk LNG terminal, has received the first cargo from Mozambique.

The LNG cargo was delivered onboard the 2019-built carrier British Mentor on 23 January.

According to the operator’s update, the British Mentor will leave the terminal on 25 January after delivering the LNG to the 140,000 cbm floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU).

In addition to being the first from Mozambique, this is the 53rd LNG cargo in total for the Krk LNG facility.

Courtesy of LNG Croatia

To remind, the first shipment of LNG produced from the Coral gas field located offshore Mozambique departed from Coral Sul floating LNG (FLNG) facility in November 2022.

Being Croatia’s first LNG import facility, the FSRU-based terminal started commercial operations on 1 January 2021. The vessel, formerly known as Golar Viking, was converted at China’s Huarun Dadong yard and delivered in mid-September 2020.

The facility at Krk has the capacity to send up to 2.6 cbm per year of natural gas into the national grid which is planned to be increased to 6.1 cbm.

Croatia’s LNG import project cost €233.6 million euros with the EU providing €101.4 million from the Connecting Europe Facility.