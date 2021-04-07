LNG-ready boxship HMM Nuri starts maiden voyage fully laden

April 7, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

HMM Nuri, the first of eight new 16,000 TEU-class containerships designed as LNG-ready, has been entirely filled with cargoes on its first voyage, South Korean shipping company HMM said.

On 6 April 2021, HMM Nuri departed the Port of Singapore with 13,438 TEU loaded on board.

Photo: HMM

Considering the safety of vessel operations and cargo weight, the maximum loadable capacity of each 16,000 TEU ship stands at around 13,300 TEU on average.

HMM Nuri will transit the Suez Canal en route to the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The boxship is being deployed on the Far East Europe 4(FE4) service, operated by THE Alliance, following the port rotation of Busan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Yantian, Singapore, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Southampton, Suez Canal, Yantian, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Busan.

The 366-meter-long newbuild was delivered to HMM in March 2021.

Last month, HMM deployed two eco-friendly 16,000 TEU containerships, HMM Nuri and HMM Gaon, and will take delivery of the remaining six vessels until June 2021. HMM Gaon, the second 16,000 TEU ship, is currently sailing to the Port of Yantian, China.

Meanwhile, HMM’s twelve 24,000 TEU containerships deployed on the Asia-North Europe trade lane have made a total of 37 voyages to date since April last year. Among 37 voyages, HMM has achieved 36 voyages with a full load of cargoes.