Logan delivers subsea grease injection to major oil and gas firm

December 28, 2021, by Ajsa Habibic

Texas-based Logan Industries has delivered a subsea grease injection unit as a part of a complete subsea wireline pressure control system for an undisclosed ‘major’ subsea oil and gas company.

According to the company, the grease injection reservoirs and monitoring/switching unit was part of an entire system which included surface intervention type hydraulic power unit (HPU), reeler and umbilical, subsea grease head and lubricators and subsea connections.

The assignment required providing grease to the subsea grease head by using a subsea grease supply point that also has the capacity for switching between primary, secondary and emergency circuits, and allows visual monitoring of how much grease remained available for use during operations.

Subsea grease injection unit (Courtesy of Logan Industries)

In order to fulfil the requirements, Logan engineered a 10,000 psi grease system with 40 gallons of grease fully compensated for 10,000 ft depth. The system was capable of being powered by either a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) or by the surface HPU through the connecting umbilical, Logan explained.

The company did not reveal further details about the project.

Dean Carey, technical director of Logan Industries, said: “The visual monitoring portion we ultimately delivered in this project is unique for this type of system, pairing accumulator/cylinder technology with the subsea environment. Thanks to what we achieved in this project, there is now another simple solution option for companies wanting to enter or grow in the subsea grease injection market”.

Founded in 2002, Logan Industries is a hydraulic repair, manufacturing and rental company serving the marine, industrial, mill, dredging, steel and oil and gas industries.