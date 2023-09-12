LR approves LNT Marine’s LNG A-BOX and Fuel-BOX systems

September 12, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

U.K.’s classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded approval in principle (AiP) to Norwegian technology provider LNT Marine for its LNT A-BOX cargo containment system for medium to large-scale LNG carriers and the LNG Fuel-BOX fuel tank system.

Courtesy of LNT Marine

LNT Marine said the LNT A-BOX cargo containment system for medium to large-scale LNG carriers makes building LNG carriers simpler and more cost-effective, and the LNG Fuel-BOX fuel tank system offers an ammonia-ready LNG fuel tank system.

According to June updates, the LNT A-BOX system features self-supporting IMO Type-A tanks mounted within an insulated hold space, and the design of the system is for a 175,000 m3 LNG carrier.

“As this solution enables more shipyards to build LNG carriers, we are now in a position to offer the sector more capacity, competition and flexibility in the field of LNG shipbuilding, which we believe is in the interest of the entire LNG industry,” Kjetil S. Strand, CEO of LNT Marine, said in regard to the A-BOX system.

To remind, in June this year, LNT Marine and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) received AiP from the classification society ABS for the latest variant of the A-BOX.