MAATS Tech nets contract for Van Oord’s new CLV

January 26, 2021, by Adrijana Buljan

MAATS Tech has secured a contract with VARD to deliver cable lay equipment for Van Oord’s new cable laying vessel (CLV).

“I am immensely proud of the team effort that has gone into winning this contract and continues our track record in providing this type of equipment in the cable industry, already being showcased by other vessels such as NKT Victoria, KDDI Cable Infinity and the Nexans Aurora, being delivered later this year, and firmly puts MAATS Tech at the forefront of cable equipment engineering”, said MAATS Tech Managing Director Lisa Edwards.

Van Oord placed an order for a next-generation green cable-laying vessel with VARD in December 2020, with the vessel scheduled to be delivered and put into service in 2023.

The 130-metre DP2 vessel will be equipped with a below-deck cable carousel and a second carousel on deck, with a total cable-carrying capacity of 8,000 tonnes. It will be

The CLV will be capable of running on biofuel and will also have future fuel-ready engines with built-in flexibility to anticipate e-fuels. It will be equipped with a large battery pack, a shore supply connection and an energy management system.

The investment in the new CLV, the second such vessel in Van Oord’s fleet, is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen its position in the offshore wind market.