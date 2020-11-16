MacArtney Group names new UK managing director

November 16, 2020, by Amir Garanovic

MacArtney Group has appointed Phil Middleton as new managing director for its UK operations.

Phil Middleton, MacArtney Group’s new UK managing director (Courtesy of MacArtney Group)

Middleton will be joining the group from 1 December, 2020, where he will be heading up MacArtney’s UK operations based out of Aberdeen.

MacArtney’s UK operations are one of the group’s largest outside of Denmark and service customers in offshore energy, ocean science and the naval sector.

The UK operations employ a staff of just over 50 and offer the complete MacArtney range of underwater connectivity and technology products and solutions.

This includes workshop facilities, where the focus is on the company’s core competencies, such as moulding cables and servicing the UK market with high-quality connectivity products.

Rasmus F. Bonde, Chief Business Development Officer for MacArtney Group, said: “I am excited about working with Phil and harnessing his ability and drive to grow our business. He has strong industry experience, a good reputation and an excellent network, as well as considerable knowledge of marine and offshore markets and the needs of our customers. He fits our profile and has a proven track record”.

Phil Middleton comes to MacArtney Group from the marine technology company Seatronics, where he has developed a wealth of experience in underwater technology over 18 years working his way up the ranks to become Group Managing Director, a post he has held for the past five years.

MacArtney’s CEO, Claus Omann, added: “Phil Middleton will not only bring strong leadership into our UK operations, but will also be a strong strategic sparring partner for the global MacArtney management, where he will be a valuable asset”.

Commenting on his new appointment, Middleton said: “I have been aware of the MacArtney brand and heritage for many years, so I’m genuinely excited about being a part of the team and building on the great foundation and growth potential in the business.

“I look forward to meeting our existing client base and introducing new clients to the class leading products which MacArtney can offer across the energy sector”.