Maersk, CMA CGM to help Electrolux decarbonize its sea transport

March 23, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux has partnered with container shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM to use biofuel based on waste oils and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to cut its sea transport emissions.

Photo: Electrolux

As informed, the company aims to reduce sea transport greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 15 percent already in 2022.

Electrolux said it is working toward halving its transport emissions by 2025. To reach this target two important agreements have been signed with Danish shipping giant Maersk and its French counterpart CMA CGM.

With the new agreements in place, 25% of Electrolux Group’s total sea freight will be transported using “the most effective solutions” for decarbonizing available in the market right now.

80,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEU) will now be transported by using Maersk’s biofuel, which is based on certified waste oils such as used cooking oil, and CMA CGM’s solution based on LNG and guarantee of origin biomethane.

“As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation, we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world,” Carsten Franke, Electrolux Chief Operating Officer, said.

The agreement with container logistics company Maersk involves using a second-generation biofuel that is a blend of used cooking oil and standard fuel. The biofuel generates 88% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to bunker fuel and is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) body.

“We are delighted that Electrolux has chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to assist them on their journey towards net zero. To Maersk, achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is a strategic imperative. Collaborating with our customers is essential to deliver on our ambitious, mutual climate goals,” Kim Pedersen, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maersk, commented.

The agreement with shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group will use CMA CGM’s Cleaner Energy LNG solution based on LNG and guarantee of origin biomethane, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared with bunker fuel.

“As the 6th IPCC report recalled again recently, it is urgent to act now to limit the negative consequences of global warming. Therefore CMA CGM is taking concrete actions now by adopting the best available solutions such as LNG, biomethane and biofuels, while stepping up its investments and partnerships to develop a supply chain for new zero-carbon technologies such as synthetic methane,” Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said.

“With the largest fleet of e-methane ready vessels already deployed, the CMA CGM Group is able to help shippers like Electrolux make significant strides in de-carbonizing shipping. As more shippers move their cargoes on sustainable fuels through our range of ACT with CMA CGM+ solutions, we are building on the economics for alternative fuels to accelerate the energy transition in shipping.”

